Digital Signage in Higher Ed: Guidelines for Success

Editor’s note: This news is from Ryan Cahoy at RiseDisplay.

If you are attending UBTech 2012 (formerly EduComm) make sure and attend the session, Digital Signage in Higher Education: Guidelines for Success on Tuesday, June 12 from 3:30 to 4:10, presented by Michael Hoffberg of Villanova.

Session Description: This session will encompass the fundamental strategies, methods and procedures necessary to implement a successful digital signage solution within higher education venues. We will survey the various modes of signage systems currently being utilized on college campuses; the advantages of signage within the educational environment; the logistics that need to be considered; potential obstacles to anticipate; securing shareholder buy-in; observing due diligence and best practices for the most effective methods of achieving deployment objectives; budgetary considerations and project management. We will also cover the various types of content, indoor/outdoor signage, display options and distribution, templates, touch screen signage, potential “green” benefits, wayfinding, QR codes, emergency notifications, and campus advertising revenue opportunities. Time will be provided for Q&A.

Speaker Bio: Michael Hoffberg has forty years experience in higher education media/technology management, consulting, teaching, and broadcast television production; as well as a BA in English from CCNY, and an MA in Educational Technology from New York University. He is now in his 16th year at Villanova, where he has directed a comprehensive media technologies department, which has encompassed the design and development of multimedia classrooms, coordination and integration of IT/media infrastructure for building construction and renovations, coordination and implementation of large venue special events, and the campus development and expansion of a digital signage network. He is currently Villanova’s Associate Director for IT Strategic Planning & Consulting.