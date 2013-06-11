SAPPHIRE to Feature EDGE VS8 Running SCALA Software at Infocomm

- SAPPHIRE Technology will showcase its EDGE VS8 player PC running the latest digital signage software from partner SCALA at Infocomm 2013, Orlando, at the Orange County Convention Center, Booth #5943.
- “We are pleased to be featuring our flagship EDGE VS8 with the latest SCALA software at InfoComm,” said Adrian Thompson, VP of Marketing, SAPPHIRE Technology Ltd. “Integration partners will be able to witness the performance benefits and flexibility of this combination for a variety of digital signage projects.”
- The SAPPHIRE family of EDGE player PCs includes a range of feature-rich, high performing, compact designs built on AMD Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) technology—delivering significant energy savings and unparalleled performance. Shown for the first time at InfoComm, the latest addition to the EDGE VS-Series, the SAPPHIRE EDGE DS8, features all the graphics performance of the EDGE VS8 in a slim, wall mountable metal design. With support for multiple Full HD outputs, integrated wired and wireless networking, and Barebones models enabling for custom configurations and differentiation, SAPPHIRE player PCs are suited for driving single- or multi-screen digital signage.
