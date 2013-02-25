RPV Releases Matrix Flex Mount for Flat Panel Arrays

- RP Visual Solutions (RPV), a manufacturer of mounting solutions, has introduced a new economical matrix flex mount for flat panel arrays.
- RPV’s RPMM-Matrix Flex Mount is CNC laser cut from precision formed 3/16-inch black powder-coat welded steel. This heavy-duty steel fabricated mount can extend out from the wall up to 30-inches, allowing an installer, service person, or end-user to physically get behind the mount for cable connecting and trouble shooting. Additionally, the mount articulates left and right to enhance the viewing experience and for ease of installation or service.
- The RPV RPMM Matrix Flex Mount enables a large flat panel matrix to be firmly held in position and mounted on a load bearing wall. If the wall is not able to hold the flat panel weight, custom H-Frames (steel slab-slab posts), floor stands, or overhead support structures are available as installation options. This mount is ideal for 2 high 46-inch, 55-inch, and 60-inch flat panels. It can go up to 4 wide. This product is shipping now.