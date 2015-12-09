Roland Promotes Chris Halon to VP of Marketing

Roland Corporation U.S. recently promoted Chris Halon to vice president, Marketing. Most recently, Halon served as director of marketing communications for Roland U.S. In his new role, he will continue to head all marketing efforts in the U.S. for both the Roland and BOSS brands, as well as lead a team of global content creators throughout the worldwide network of Roland offices to support the expanding reach of the Roland brand. Halon joined Roland in 2004 as market development manager and has held various positions including piano product manager and senior director of product management.

“Here at Roland we win as a team, and Chris exemplifies what a good team leader should be for our family,"said Jay Wanamaker, president and CEO of Roland Corporation U.S. "He continually demonstrates the Roland business philosophy, and under Chris’s leadership, our marketing team provides an unprecedented level of support and visibility for all of Roland's brands."

Prior to joining Roland, Halon served as national marketing manager for Technics Musical Instruments (a division of Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company). He obtained a Bachelor of Music in Composition from Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, WA, and has traveled the world as an accomplished musician, having played keyboard instruments and percussion from a young age.