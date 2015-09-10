Roland Pro Adds New Sales Representatives

Roland’s Professional A/V Division has appointed two new manufacturer’s representatives, Lienau AV Associates, Inc., for the mid-Atlantic region, and AudioPros in the Northeast region.

Pictured L-R: AudioPros team members Alex Shillo (account manager), Vickie Harwood (office manager), Rick Swensen (principal) and Rob Howitt (account manager).

Lienau AV Associates is an independent manufacturer's representative firm serving clients in Delaware, Maryland, Eastern Pennsylvania, and Virginia since 1948. Principals Chris Hutnick, Tom Macri, and Domenic Troilo and their team have already begun representing the Roland Pro A/V product line in the mid-Atlantic territory.



AudioPros is a New England-based manufacturer representative firm focusing on professional AV products. Principal Rick Swensen, a 20-year veteran in the industry, and his team recently began representing Roland Pro A/V in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, and upstate New York.



“The appointment of Lienau AV Associates and AudioPros is part of our long-term strategy to strengthen our presence in the professional audio/video market sectors," said Christian Delfino, vice president of sales and marketing at Roland Professional A/V Division.



"Lienau AV Associates has a reputation for outstanding sales and support as well as vast experience with the latest in AV technologies for systems integration and live event production. Likewise, AudioPros, as a team of dynamic industry professionals, is ideally suited to provide a high level of support in helping grow our business with AV systems integrators, rental facilities, production companies, education, broadcast and video resellers.”