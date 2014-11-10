Roland Offers Dante, M-500 Live Mixing Console

The What: Roland has partnered with Audinate’s Dante audio networking solution as an optional expansion card in their new M-5000 Live Mixing Console.

Roland has partnered with Audinate’s Dante audio networking solution as an optional expansion card in their new M-5000 Live Mixing Console.



The What Else: “We are excited to be working together with Audinate in offering Dante connectivity to our users,” explained Roland vice president, John Broadhead. “The Roland Pro Audio lineup is one of the most comprehensively integrated audio solutions available and with the ability to now integrate with Dante networks, it delivers an enormous amount of power and flexibility to our clients.”

Roland is a premier pro audio and video manufacturer and is most notable in the audio market for their live digital mixing consoles, digital snake systems, multi-channel recording/playback systems, and personal mixing solution, all over Cat5e/6 Ethernet network.

Roland’s offering of a Dante solution addresses the need from system integrators, consultants and pro audio professionals wanting to interconnect digital audio products. Supporting Dante, in addition to REAC, MADI and Waves SoundGrid, positions the new Roland M-5000 Live Mixing Console and the O.H.R.C.A platform as one of the most openly networked audio consoles on the market.

The Roland M-5000 Live Mixing Console sits on a new platform called O.H.R.CA. This delivers definable audio paths, supporting multiple audio format protocols, plus pristine 96 kHz sound quality throughout the system. The M-5000’s internal mix architecture is not fixed and can be freely defined for mixing channels, AUXs, Matrices, subgroup buses, MIX-MINUS buses within a range of up to 128 audio paths allowing the user to create a console structure to suit the needs of the application.



“We have been working closely with Roland for some time now, and the culmination of the new Roland M-5000 Live Mixing Console with Dante networking will be extremely well received in the market,” stated Lee Ellison, CEO of Audinate. “Dante offers the most extensive portfolio of networked products in the pro audio market and we are thrilled to welcome Roland into the Dante family.”The Bottom Line: The Roland M-5000 along with the Dante Expansion card will be available early 2015.

