Robes Pointes Light HRBR Project Shows

Robe Pointes helped light the first HRBR Project shows, a new music venue presented by RPM on Governor’s Island in New York Harbor.

Robe Pointes were at the epicenter of the lighting rig

Kevin Mignone, owner of KM Productions, the company charged with producing the multi-week event, brought on long-time collaborator, Mike Gionfriddo of Total Production Design (TPD), as the lighting designer. They utilized 32 x Robe Pointes at the epicenter of the lighting rig.

The final lighting design was the result of input from Kevin, Mike and the various headliner production teams from the first weekend, which included Carl Cox, Darren Emmerson, Pan Pot and others.

The Pointes were a popular choice with everyone and were rigged on a series of drop-down torms in the roof, on the deck and across the stage wings. These positions placed them for really good coverage from all viewing angles.

“Pointes are still the brightest and most versatile fixtures for their size," said Gionfriddo.

Utilizing Pointes also helped the task of presenting a rig that would work for everyone appearing onstage.

“We needed a unit that could take the action from daylight to midnight," said Gionfriddo, "And the Pointe provided a perfect solution.”

KM Productions, the exclusive production provider for RPM, keeps a large stock of Robe Pointes in its inventory, which has made them a design staple at the promotion company’s shows and events.