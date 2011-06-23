Portland Trail Blazers add Planar Video Walls

Planar Systems has announced that the Portland Trail Blazers have chosen to install the Planar Clarity Matrix LCD Video Wall System at the Rose Garden Arena.

Planar’s Clarity Matrix video wall is prominently featured in the new Rip City United Headquarters on the main Rose Garden concourse. This area was designed as a special customer service location where the video wall will showcase different content to appeal to potential season ticket holders and provide existing ones with a variety of unique membership services. The 132 square-foot Clarity Matrix LCD video wall features information about exclusive events with players and alumni, highlights season ticket holder discounts, and provides high-resolution videos and images from Trail Blazers games. The nearby 30 square-foot Clarity Matrix Wall of Fame depicts life-sized images of players.

“The size, resolution and format of the Clarity Matrix media walls generate a level of energy and excitement that simply isn’t possible with any other type of display,” said Portland Trail Blazers CIO, Chris Dill. “They let Rip City United visitors follow larger-than-life game action away from the arena and allow us to service these important customers in a manner that is both personal and impactful.”

Choosing Clarity Matrix over other LCD video walls was an easy conclusion, according to Bob Barnett, project manager for Vulcan Sports and Entertainment, the investment and management company that oversees the Trail Blazers: “It really came down to Planar offering the highest quality video wall solution we’ve seen in the industry.”

“We are excited to see organizations such as the Trail Blazers using video walls and other advanced multimedia technology to strengthen their brands, and build fan loyalty, as well as get full value from their large stockpiles of game footage and pictures,” said Gerry Perkel, Planar Systems president and chief executive officer. “If current trends are any indication, large LCD video walls like the Clarity Matrix at the Portland Rose Garden will soon be prevalent in sports arenas across the country.”