Q-Sys Upgrades Detroit’s Ford Field

At Ford Field, home of the NFL Detroit Lions, fans are now hearing an upgraded audio experience with the help of QSC’s Q-Sys integrated system platform.

“The former system was a mixture of analog and networked digital audio using a variety of processors and technology," said audio consultant and integrator, John W. Horrell of Durrell Sports Audio Systems. "A main DSP was used for overall system EQ and then fed twenty-six other DSP devices which provided the voicings for the main stadium clusters. A back of house system used still another DSP structure to feed the concourses, the locker rooms, the media areas and ticketing. With so many potential points of failure, servicing the system was a big problem — especially if a failure happened just before a game, as it did on one terrible occasion when the audio for the entire bowl area was lost.”

This incident was the impetus for a total audio system remake. Durrell Sports Audio Systems was tasked with the challenge of redesigning the entire control system, removing the old components, checking the existing amplifiers and speakers and commissioning the entire audio system — three weeks prior to the 2010 National College Hockey League Playoffs. Durrell opted for a Q-Sys system comprised of 2 Q-Sys Core 3000 main frames and 27 Q-Sys I/O frames.