Biamp Trainings Receive BISCI Certification and InfoComm Renewal Units

Audio professionals can now receive continuing education credits from the Building Industry Consulting Service International (BICSI) for completion of Biamp System’s Audia Certified Training. In addition, InfoComm Renewal Units are now being given for two new training courses given by Biamp at InfoComm International.

Biamp Systems, a leading international provider of professional networked audio systems, offers a four-day, complimentary course, which prepares attendees to program and implement Audia systems, the world’s most comprehensive digital audio platform.

“The 1,800 people who have completed this course over the past eight years speak to the demand for Audia certification and the quality of Biamp training,” said Ron Camden, Biamp vice president of North American Sales. “BICSI accreditation adds another layer of value and recognition to this certification.”

IT professionals who complete the course can receive the following credits in these areas:

· Registered Communications Distribution Designer (RCDD) – 27 credits

· Installer2 Copper/Fiber – 15 credit

· Technician – 18 credit

· Certified Trainer – 27 credits

In addition to the BICSI credits, those who complete the Audia course are eligible for 14.5 renewal units (RUs) toward the InfoComm Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) designation.

And, starting in 2010, InfoComm International has added two Biamp Systems training courses to the InfoComm Renewal Unit (RU) program.

Certified technology specialists who attended VoIP, the Essentials and Network Essentials will receive two RU toward three different InfoComm certifications: CTS, CTS-D and CTS-I.

“RU certification demonstrates the value of these courses to certified technology specialists seeking to continually renew and expand their skills,” said Gina Napoli, Biamp’s VP of marketing and training. “Biamp is committed to developing educational programs that are valuable and relevant to our industry.”

All Biamp courses are led by veteran development and application engineers. Thecertification courses are offered at the North American Learning Center of Biamp's Beaverton, Ore. headquarters, and globally in Amsterdam, Mumbai and Bangkok.

For additional information, refer to the training information page on Biamp.com.