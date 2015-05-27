Ricoh PJ X5460/WX5460/HD5450

The What: The Ricoh PJ X5460, PJ WX5460, and PJ HD5450 are part of a new line of brighter Standard Install projectors.

The What Else: The systems project their bright crisp images with an output of up to 4,100 lumens—higher than their predecessors—and offer a lamp life of up to 4,000 hours in Eco Mode. Like the short-throw and desk-edge systems, these projectors offer keystone correction to rectify image distortion, as well as automatic brightness control and energy-saving standby mode. All of the new systems have 10-watt speakers and support 3D content with optional glasses.