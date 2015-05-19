Ricoh PJ X4241N and PJ WX4241N

The What: Ideal for mounting in education settings, the new Ricoh PJ X4241N and Ricoh PJ WX4241N series enables an instructor to stand in front of a screen without casting a shadow or being blinded by glare. Presenters can use an optional electronic pen to mark up the image or drive the device (PC, laptop, etc.) that is projecting the image. This de facto interactive whiteboard system can be part of an online interactive conference involving more than 160 people.The What Else: A short-throw projection system capable of displaying an image between 60 and 400 inches diagonal at a resolution of up to WXGA from 24 inches to 169.6 inches, the series includes improved brightness over predecessor models at 3,300 lumens. A new 360-degree installation capability makes it easy to project images onto floors and ceilings for striking presentations or marketing experiences. Standard Miracast functionality creates a peer-to-peer wireless connection enabling the projector to display content directly from Microsoft Windows and Android mobile devices. Standard wireless and Wi-Fi connectivity on the PJ WX4241N, a first for Ricoh, enables users to simultaneously operate the device from either network, especially helpful for hosting guest presenters. Other new features include 4-point Keystone correction, MPEG4 files played back from a USB drive, and WPA2-Enterprise security.