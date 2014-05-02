RGB Spectrum Enterprise MCMS

- RGB Spectrum is showcasing the capabilities of Enterprise MCMS, a control room management system that now extends monitoring and control around the globe. Building on the features of its MultiPoint Control Room Management System (MCMS), RGB Spectrum's new Enterprise MCMS is an innovative hardware and software platform that integrates disparate systems over IP (LAN/WAN) without requiring custom software.
- Combining real-time display with multi-user KVM and extensive remote capabilities, Enterprise MCMS supports source computers and operators located anywhere in the world with 24/7 reliability. The secure, collaborative features of Enterprise MCMS make it ideal for use in mission-critical applications such as command and control, debriefing centers, SOCs, EOCs, industrial/process control and SCADA system integration.
- Enterprise MCMS uses RGB Spectrum's innovative Video Desktop Adapter (VDA) technology to enable the consolidation of any source, any operator, and now, any place, under the control of one intuitive interface. This new control management system allows operators in multiple locations to share access to system resources, both local and remote, to enhance collaborative capabilities and situational response.
- VDA devices utilize a proprietary adaptive compression technology that provides excellent high motion video as well as crystal clear text and graphics transmission in near real-time. The VDA is highly secure, using AES-256 and NSA Suite B cryptography to ensure a high level of security over public networks.
- To support mobile operators, the system encodes and transmits video, keyboard and mouse signals from a control room to remote sites. This provides operators at remote sites with real-time access privileges and shared control over any part of the Enterprise MCMS system for which they are authorized. VDA devices also allow Enterprise MCMS to control computers anywhere in the world. Simply connect a remote PC, with up to 4 heads, to a VDA Encoder to allow those signals to be decoded, monitored, and controlled by any MCMS operator, at any site.
- Enterprise MCMS facilitates multi-site collaboration. A hierarchical system of permissions and priorities allows operators at any site to control resources, enabling operators worldwide to share control of equipment, leverage expertise, and work together collaboratively to make critical decisions.
- To simplify operation and support a collaborative work environment, Enterprise MCMS's highly intuitive graphical user interface (GUI) offers a simple "drag-and-drop" method of placing computer or video sources on control station displays or video wall monitors. The contents of a video wall can be captured on a single screen as part of the GUI and displayed anywhere in the world. This GUI is the cornerstone of the integrated Enterprise MCMS hardware/software system, making it easy for operators to access resources and share control.
- Powerful remote capabilities combined with superb image quality, sophisticated control arbitration tools, and a highly intuitive GUI make Enterprise MCMS the new industry standard for control room management solutions.