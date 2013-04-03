grandMA2, Clay Paky Sharpys and MDG Hazers at US Open Opening Ceremony

The US Open tennis classic hit a grand slam the first night of the tournament with an Opening Night Ceremony that featured grandMA2 consoles, Clay Paky Sharpy lighting fixtures and MDG hazers playing key roles in the dynamic ceremony. All are distributed in North America by A.C.T Lighting.

“The USTA charged its entertainment group with energizing its traditional US Open Opening Night Ceremony, and what fans saw this year was unprecedented, immersive and memorable,” said Christien Methot of design one lighting and production design, who served as the lighting designer. “Two years ago Michael Fiur, entertainment director for the USTA, asked me to get involved, in conjunction with Overland Entertainment, in creating an Opening Ceremony spectacular. They’ve had singers in the past but always used stadium lights. We started talking about the creative aspects of the show – using video mapped to the court and lighting played in conjunction with the video to fill out the stadium. We were going to do it last year, but the hurricane blew in. We learned a lot in the process to put into practice for this year’s event.”

During the Opening Ceremony Jordan Sparks paid tribute to the late Whitney Houston, who performed in the stadium 15 years ago. Sparks sang “Celebrate,” the hit song from the movie “Sparkle” in which she starred with Houston. Then, for the first time at the U.S. Open, the center court was turned into a giant video board with images of past champions flashing across the court during a music and light show. Sparks returned to the stage for the National Anthem; center court was mapped with red, white and blue flag graphics during her rendition.

Methot had a pair of grandMA2 Lights running SMPTE timecode; for “Dynamite” it was synched to timecode with MA’s grandma 3D software, which had been used in the pre-viz stage, to synch the space. Ten MDG Atmosphere hazers came into play, and 40 Clay Paky Sharpys lit up the night. Glow Design, which was responsible for the video components, ran eight 22K Barco projectors on Dataton WATCHOUT; they provided Methot’s rig with the SMPTE timecode.

“The grandMA2s, MDGs and Sharpys were all mission critical elements of the show,” says Methot.

Methot deployed 20 of the Sharpys on the court with the other 20 surrounding the audience on the stadium’s promenade level. “We used them to create the white stars of the American flag for the National Anthem,” he explained. “They were also the main performers during the ‘Dynamite’ sequence, synched to the beat and dancing to it as though they were dancers in a nightclub. We picked the Sharpys because they can be seen for miles, have a really concentrated beam and are really fast so they could keep up with a fast-paced song. Their compact size also allowed us to put them anywhere.”

Methot selected the MDG Atmosphere hazers after doing a shootout with several other manufacturers. “The MDGs had the best delivery of haze for an outdoor situation,” he reported. “The CO2 helped because it kept the haze a little cooler and made it hang a little longer. They did a great job.”

He was also pleased that the no-charge grandMA 3D software was “vital in giving us a couple of days of programming in advance.”

Working alongside Methot were programmer Jason Baeri and gaffer Randy Treu.