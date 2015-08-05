Revolabs Creates Dean’s List Discount Program

Revolabs, a provider of audio solutions for unified communications (UC), enterprise collaboration, and professional audio applications, has launched its Dean's List Discount Program.

Designed specifically for the education sector, the initiative allows students and educators to benefit from an additional 10 percent instant discount at the time of purchase for any qualifying Revolabs product order.



“Not only has technology impacted our daily lives, but it’s also become a big part of youth culture,” said Jim Fairweather, executive vice president of global sales at Revolabs. “Revolabs is committed to helping our next generation access today’s collaboration tools for a firsthand experience with the market’s most cutting-edge technologies. The Dean’s List program offers educational institutions an affordable option for a more immersive learning experience.”



Available to all U.S.-based K-12 schools, colleges, universities, and other qualified institutions, the Dean's List Discount Program lets educational organizations enhance the student learning experience with Revolabs’s award-winning collaboration technologies at reduced pricing. To access program benefits, participating institutions or their resellers simply complete and submit the registration form available at revolabs.com/deanslist for approval. Upon acceptance, the discount is immediately applicable with the order placement.