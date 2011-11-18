Enter the 2012 AV Technology Manager of the Year Program

AV Technology is honoring Technology Managers whose commitment to "Doing IT All" has produced a reliable, useable, profitable AV system for stakeholders. We invite you to share a story about determining need, getting buy-in, specifying products and suppliers, and training users on a new AV application/installation.

Judges will choose one finalist for each of the following categories:

-Higher Education

-Government

-Corporate

-Healthcare

-Hospitality

The nominees will be announced in January 2012 issue of AV Technology. The Feb/March issue will include bios and project details through specification. April’s issue will cover nominee installation, while May’s AV Technology will include system launch and user reviews. Winners from each category will be announced in June’s issue and at InfoComm.

Think you deserve it or know someone who does? Click the link below to fill out our survey and enter! The deadline for this survey is Friday, December 9th, 2011.

zoomerang.com

Any questions? Please contact Margot Douaihy at mdouaihy@nbmedia.com.

Thank you and good luck!