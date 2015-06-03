Research and Markets: Digital Signage

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Digital Signage Global forecast to 2020" report to their research offerings. The report looks at market by type: Hardware (Displays, Media players, Projectors), Software, Services (Installation & Maintenance), Application (Commercial, Infrastructural, Institutional, Industrial), and Geography.

The global digital signage market was valued at $14.63 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach $23.76 billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 8.18% between 2015 and 2020.

Despite the numerous advantages offered by digital signage, the lack of awareness regarding the benefits of digital signage and the lack of standards for interoperability between devices are some of the important factors restraining the growth of the digital signage market. Increasing investment by companies for the development of digital signage, growing acceptance from government for its incorporation in public offices, increase in demand for commercial displays, prevention of paper wastage, and energy saving by use of efficient displays are driving the market for digital signage.

In terms of geography, North America accounted for the major market share of 34 percent in 2014, followed by Europe with 29 percent. APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.34% between 2015 and 2020. The key driving factor behind the growth of APAC is the presence of major key players located in the region and the adoption rate of digital signage in growing sectors such as banking & education.

The major players in the digital signage market are adopting different kinds of strategies to enter and grow in the market. In the global marketplace, the number of established players is observed to be growing and hence it is important for every market player to gain a competitive edge over the others. Among the major strategies adopted by key players to compete in the digital signage market where new product developments, partnerships, agreement, and expansions.

The report presents a detailed insight into the digital signage market and identifies key trends of various segments of the market, providing in-depth quantitative and qualitative information. The report segments the global digital signage market on the basis of type, application, and geography. It further provides market size forecasts and trend analysis with respect to the timeline of the market. Detailed geographic insights with respect to major regions such as North America, APAC, Europe, and the rest of the world have been analyzed.

