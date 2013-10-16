PSNI Fall Meeting Attendees Share Knowledge in Nation's Capital

Professional Systems Network International (PSNI) hosted its 27th Annual Fall Meeting October 3-5 at the famous Willard InterContinental Hotel in Washington D.C.

PSNI welcomed more than 90 attendees, including affiliate principals and managers, preferred vendor partners and spouses.

One of the highlights of the meeting was a keynote by award winning journalist, Jonathan Karl, ABC News' Chief White House Correspondent. His talk, entitled "What is Happening in Washington D.C.?" was as insightful, engaging, funny and relevant as it was timely, with the government shutdown in full swing during the three-day event.

Other business activities: a presentation and facilitated discussion by InfoComm's Duffy Wilburt. The session included InfoComm's most recent industry economic survey results. Other sessions: a discussion about Managed Services led by Andrew Sellers of Sensory Technologies; discussion and business case study about Digital Signage led by and Kevin Groves of Alpha Audio & Video; and a lively and candid open forum moderated by Delta AV's Mark Gottwig, current PSNI president.

"PSNI affiliates receive so much value from these meetings, whether the value comes from outside experts who help us understand our industry in greater context, or from our own affiliates, who share successful business and leadership practices," said Gottwig.

This year marked the second annual Ainsley Mahikoa Awards, given to affiliates for outstanding projects completed during the year. ClarkPowell was recognized in the category of education and public venues for its North Carolina State University distance learning system. Sensory Technologies was honored for its work in the category of government and medical for a building-wide design and install of multiple audiovisual systems at The Indiana University Health Neuroscience Center (aka Goodman Hall). Spinitar took top corporate prize for its Mattel Presentation Theater.

Cultural excursions were also on the agenda. The Willard Hotel is located next to the White House and blocks away from the Capitol building, providing an ideal locale for stunning views and short strolls. One evening, the group went to the historic Anderson House for dinner. Docents were posted throughout the 50-room mansion to explain each part of the home built in 1904 by the Andersons, who were considered among the most prominent social and diplomatic hosts for 30 years. Other trips included Mt. Vernon, The Brewmaster Castle, Hillwood Mansion and Museum and the famous Restaurant Nora.

"The Fall Meeting was another opportunity to enjoy the close relationships we have with other PSNI affiliates and our preferred vendor partners," said Mike Landrum, CEO of Technical Innovation. "Whether it's calling upon another PSNI affiliate to assist with a project in their region, or contacting one of our preferred vendors, we all agree that doing business with people we have come to know and trust is going to get you better results."

PSNI Executive Director Chris Miller said an extensive business climate discussion indicated that business was anticipated to be much stronger in the second half than the first and that a promising number of projects are booked for 2014. He said PSNI affiliates also agreed on a limited number of openings for potential PSNI affiliates. If an integrator is interested in affiliation with PSNI they should contact cmiller@psni.org