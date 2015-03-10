Renkus-Heinz Hires Dan Hughley to Sales and Marketing

Renkus-Heinz hired Dan Hughley as a sales and marketing assistant in its continued plan to expand its sales and marketing team.

Hughley joins Renkus-Heinz after several successful years at Manley Labs, where he held a number of positions including sales and marketing coordinator and assistant to company president EveAnna Manley, and worked within the company's production and finance departments. Hughley has also provided his engineering and production talents to commercial and private recording studios, including Grandmaster Recorders, The Pie Studios, and guitarist Steve Vai's personal studio.

In his new position, Hughley will report to VP of sales and marketing, Rik Kirby, and will be involved in all facets of the company's sales and marketing efforts, including marketing communications collateral, social media, trade show coordination, and other duties.

"Dan's expertise in a wide range of disciplines, as well as his deep industry experience, make him an ideal addition to the Renkus-Heinz Sales and Marketing team," remarked Kirby. "We are delighted to welcome him to our team."

"Renkus-Heinz is one of pro audio's legendary brands, with a long history of innovation," added Hughley. "I'm truly proud to be associated with such a respected brand, and am excited to begin this new chapter in my career."