I-X Center Selects NanoLumens for Indoor LED Display Solutions

- Cleveland’s International Exposition Center, also known as the I-X Center, has awarded a major contract to NanoLumens.
- NanoLumens willl provide the exposition center with a complete range of NanoWrap and fixed NanoSlim indoor LED signage solutions, according to Karen Robinson, NanoLumens executive vice president of business development.
- The installation of the displays will be completed by April 1, 2014.
- “We are proud to have been selected to provide the I-X Center with a broad range of 22 indoor LED displays, ranging from a 30’ X 17’ flat screen to 8’ X 8’ wrap screens, virtually including every type of fixed and curved display we offer,” Robinson said. “When completed, the I-X Center will become a compelling showcase for our design and manufacturing capabilities.”
- “We look forward to lighting up the I-X Center with NanoLumens’ state-of-the-art LED screens at our diverse schedule of consumer and trade shows held throughout the year,” said Brad Gentille, president of the I-X Center. “This investment furthers our mission to consistently improve the I-X Center experience for all show attendees and producers. With over 1.5 million visitors per year, we also plan to display information on the growing amount of world class attractions surrounding the I-X Center, which have contributed to making the City of Cleveland a top destination.”
