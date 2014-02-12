Panasonic at Digital Signage Expo

- Panasonic is showing new displays, projectors and software at Digital Signage Expo 2014. Serving industries such as retail, education, security and hospitality, Panasonic has products for a range of environments, from outdoor sports facilities to school cafeterias and department stores. Among the new products on display are the PT-RZ670U lamp-free projector, TH-47LFX60U ruggedized and weatherproof outdoor display, TH-47LFV5U video wall display and ET-SWA100 status-monitoring software, which enables customers to have clearer insight into the maintenance needs of their products.
- New products on display at Digital Signage Expo 2014 include:
- PT-RZ670U Lamp-Free Projector: The new PT-RZ670U is a 1-chip DLP laser projector featuring 6,000 lumens of brightness – a solution for large signage applications where flat panel displays are not large enough. With its laser light source and filter-free design, the projector can run without maintenance for up to 20,000 hours, reducing total cost of ownership and minimizing need for AV specialists. The PT-RZ670U is also equipped with DIGITAL LINK, a feature that - when connected to a compatible switcher - makes it possible to transmit AV content and control signals via a single CAT5e cable or higher, from a distance of up to 328 ft. The PT-RZ670U will be available in Fall 2014.
- TH-47LFX60U Ruggedized and Weatherproof Outdoor Display: The TH-47LFX60U display delivers a brightness of 2,000 cd/m, producing images even under direct sunlight. The display can resist temperature changes ranging from - 4 °F to 122 °F. IP55 level dust and water resistance makes it suitable for outdoor installations, such as drive-through menus and public transportation signage. The TH-47LFX60U will be available in Spring 2014.
- TH-47LFV5U Video Wall Display: As a durable display, the TH-47LFV5U can run non-stop, leveraging a cooling fan that can be set to operate automatically at high temperatures. Additionally, the display offers high definition and a wide viewing angle, making it suitable for high-traffic areas such as airports or museums. The display is also well-suited for the surveillance market, offering a narrow bezel for multi-screen layouts. The TH-47LFV5U will be available in Spring 2014.
- Early Warning Software: The ET-SWA100 software monitors compatible Panasonic products connected to it – including all projectors and most flat panel displays in the DSE booth. The software enables customers to monitor devices remotely and receive alerts when a unit is not functioning correctly, has failed or needs maintenance. The software can also suggest maintenance scheduling and monitor device temperature to avoid future issues. As a result, customers are able to minimize downtime and reduce visits.
