Meyer Sound to Host First AVB Webinars

- Berkeley, CA--Meyer Sound will host the company's first live webinars on AVB (audio video bridging), the non-proprietary IEEE AV networking standards built upon the ubiquitous Ethernet protocols.
- The newest addition to the Meyer Sound worldwide education program, these webinars will be led by John McMahon, executive director, digital products.
- In these online sessions, McMahon will give a beginner's introduction to the AVB standards, show how AVB can drastically simplify AV network design and implementation, and explain the role of the AVnu Alliance certification program. Three one-hour webinars have been scheduled on June 5, and are open for registration free of charge: www.meyersound.com/events/seminars/calendar.php
- Meyer Sound is one of more than 40 members in the AVnu Alliance, an industry consortium formed by silicon, automotive, and pro AV manufacturers working together to define AVB and certify AVB devices for interoperability. To date, two AVB-capable products have been announced in the Meyer Sound product line, including the CAL column array loudspeaker and the D-Mitri digital audio platform.
- Attendees of InfoComm 2012 in Las Vegas interested in AVB are also invited to participate in the education programs at the AVnu Alliance Pavilion. The presentations will feature an interoperability demo with devices from Meyer Sound and 14 other member manufacturers including Avid, Biamp, Harman, Marvell, Sennheiser, and Yamaha. More details are available here.