Reflect Selects SunBriteTV for Amusement Parks

While roller coasters might be the main attractions at Cedar Fair Entertainment Company’s 11 major amusement parks, SunBriteTV’s outdoor-rated displays help keep guests entertained at the parks year-round. In an aggressive deployment timeframe of just eight rainy weeks, SunBriteTV’s outdoor televisions were chosen for their ease of installation and weatherproofing technology that has withstood the elements across North America. They proved versatile and reliable tools in delivering necessary information and entertainment to Cedar Fair’s 23 million annual guests.

The SunBriteTV outdoor display used for entertainment to Cedar Fair's guests

With more than 350 screens in 11 amusement parks, including Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Kings Island and Canada’s Wonderland, the digital experiences start immediately when guests arrive. Entry gate digital signage is being utilized to help direct the flow of traffic. For entry gate screens, Reflect developed a custom software application to dynamically control lane status for guest entry, indicating which lanes are open or closed. The application also provides custom content and messaging capabilities to designate lanes reserved for groups and VIPs, and can also be used to promote special events. Multiple screens throughout the parks provide guests with entertainment and information. Reflect developed dynamic content, including a custom weather package to inform guests when to expect the hottest or coldest hours of the day, or inclement weather, allowing them to plan their day accordingly.

The ReflectView enterprise digital media software suite provides Cedar Fair control over the management, distribution and presentation of HD media content and applications. ReflectView provides Cedar Fair with a flexible platform to display dynamic messaging and media that effectively communicate promotions and park attractions, and it supports the integration and management of open standards for content, apps, and web technologies.

“Cedar Fair’s attention to customer service and the parks’ varied environments demanded a dependable solution,” said Rusty Wagner, SVP, Reflect. Reflect was also responsible for the selection and installation of the SunBriteTV outdoor displays in all Cedar Fair parks. “We chose SunBriteTV because the displays were not only an aesthetic fit but because the weatherproofing technology guaranteed high performance in every climate.”

Reflect deployed more than 350 SunBriteTV Pro Series 55” outdoor displays across the 11 parks. Featuring direct sunlight-readable LED screens with high temperature Enhanced Solar Tolerance (EST) technology, the Pro Series offers a consistent image in all lighting conditions. Multi-fan airflow and temperature regulation systems keep internal electronics running in temperatures from -40° to 122° Fahrenheit and a watertight Cable Entry System seals out moisture, insects, dust and foreign particles.

Inclement weather was a factor even before the installation was complete. Reflect had to perform within an ambitious timeframe of eight rainy weeks in order to finish the job in time for the start of the 2014 season. Outfitting each park with up to 50 screens was made easier thanks to the SunBriteTV’s ease of installation and responsive customer service.

“Our installation schedule was intense and the SunBriteTV team, mindful of our time constraints, was able to bulk-ship supplies directly to the parks,” said Rusty Wagner, SVP, Reflect.

The project came about in early 2014 when Cedar Fair tasked Reflect with enhancing the customer experience. This meant finding a solution to provide information and entertainment quickly and dynamically over digital networks. SunBrite TV provided weatherproofing technology, ease of installation, and product versatility.