DPAA Summit Oct 22 NYC

- The DPAA Summit – Video Everywhere will take place in New York on October 22. The summit provides an opportunity to connect with senior executives from the media business and learn about the opportunities in this fast growing sector. The full day program includes panels, presentations, exhibits and networking. Some highlights include:
- How video neutral strategies are becoming a reality at leading agencies.
- How the changing media landscape and proliferation of screens is changing customer engagement.
- How technology is changing media planning and buying: what are the trade-offs?
- Case studies highlighting the role digital place-based media can play in a media plan to make it more effective.
- Over 450 delegates from agencies, brands, networks, research and technology partners are expected to be at this year’s DPAA Summit to learn about the Video Everywhere strategy now at work and how ad leaders are embracing the effectiveness of digital place-based media.
- This summit is aimed at:
- Brand managers looking for a more effective way to reach and target consumers.
- Strategic media planners charged with developing effective video strategies.
- Media buyers trying to find the most efficient and effective channels.
- DPB networks and partners looking to learn about the latest developments in the industry.
Program
Below are a few speakers scheduled to present at the summit:
Barry Frey, President & CEO, Digital Place-based Advertising Association
Rupert Day, Global CEO, tenthavenue
Robert Tas, Managing Director, Head of Digital Marketing, JPMorgan Chase & Company
For more information and registration, visit the DPAA’s website.