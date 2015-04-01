Raul Resendiz Joins PreSonus as Key Accounts Manager

PreSonus has added long-time industry veteran Raul Resendiz to the family as key accounts manager. In his new position, Resendiz will manage strategic account objectives with Guitar Center and Musician's Friend and work with independent representatives in the United States to increase brand awareness, customer and sales staff satisfaction, and sales.

Raul Resendiz

"We are very lucky to have Raul on our team," said PreSonus VP of sales Rick Naqvi. "Between his musical experience as a producer and engineer and his background in retail, tech support, and marketing, he sees the big picture and understands our customers. Our dealers and reps are going to love working with Raul!"

Hailing from Pasadena, CA, Resendiz earned a certificate for music production and engineering from Long Beach City College, then began his education in retail at Guitar Center. He subsequently worked with Midiman/M-Audio and Focusrite in technical support, quality assurance, marketing, and product field training. He also served as a pro audio consultant.

While establishing himself in the industry, Resendiz played drums and piano and produced and engineered a wide variety of projects. Since 2007 he has worked as a recording engineer and sound tech for Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas.

"I'm excited to join the PreSonus team and help an already successful company grow," said Resendiz. "I work for a future-looking company with state-of-the-art products for a wide variety of musicians, engineers, producers, and venues. That's hard to beat. Not to mention that I'll get to visit the Baton Rouge office periodically and savor great Cajun food."