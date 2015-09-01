Rascals Restaurant and Music Venue Taps ISP

Rascals, a combination steakhouse and live music venue, has begun construction for its Albany, NY, location at Crossgates Mall. ISP Technologies, with ASE Service Group, will provide all audio and video components, including video walls, installation, and design work for the 16,000-square-foot complex.

"Rascals will offer three unique experiences, with a top-of-the-line steakhouse, three bar areas to socialize and relax in, and a stage that will feature local, regional and national acts,” said said Philip Lama, CEO of Rascals.



ISP's patented high-definition distributed system and high-definition line arrays, subs, and monitors will be used throughout the venue, including a 40-foot stage featuring a 20-foot video wall. The main bar will have a 12-foot video display with four 80-inch screens.



Construction has begun on the project with an anticipated grand opening in November 2015.