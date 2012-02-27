Hitachi Expands 3LCD Projector Lineup

Hitachi America, Ltd., Digital Media Division, Business Solutions Group, has announced the addition of its CP-WX8255 and CP-X8160 3LCD projectors to its Installation Series lineup.

The new projectors offer a new 360-degree off-axis display capability, a new Status Monitoring System, higher brightness, networking capability and many additional enhancements.

“We designed our Installation Series projectors to deliver the best reliability, quality and flexibility on the market, along with the lowest cost of ownership,” said John Glad, product manager, Hitachi America, Ltd., Digital Media Division, Business Solutions Group. “The new CP-WX8255 and CP-X8160 are ideal for meeting rooms, auditoriums, lecture halls, business conferences and many other professional applications.”

The projectors’ new 360-degree off-axis display capability enables the projectors to be rotated a full 360 degrees along the centerline of the lens, which is ideal for creative applications. Both models provide comprehensive connection options including two HDMI inputs to accommodate the increasing demand for digital connectivity. In addition, an optional wireless adapter lets users connect their PC to the projector via a wireless network. This adapter supports IEEE802.11b/g and the latest 11n standards.

The CP-WX8255 and CP-X8160 have their lenses mounted right in the center of the projector, making it easy to align the lens with the center of the projection screen for faster setup. Both models provide motorized focus, zoom and lens shift, allowing adjustment of the image via the supplied remote control. Digital keystone (horizontal and vertical) correction, Hitachi’s exclusive Perfect Fit 2 image correction and the projectors’ large lens shift enable precise positioning of the image to perfectly fit the screen. In addition to the 2X zoom lens that is supplied with both projectors, four optional additional lenses are available to accommodate a wide variety of projection distances.

Both models include Hitachi’s new Status Monitoring System, which provides information about the projectors’ operational status via an LED screen on the rear panel or through the Hitachi network tools software. The Status Monitoring System displays the current condition of the projectors including error messages, alarm messages and real-time monitoring of operational and network information.

The CP-WX8255 delivers native WXGA resolution with 5,500 ANSI lumens brightness and 3,000:1 contrast, while the CP-X8160 offers XGA resolution, 6,000 ANSI lumens brightness and 3,000:1 contrast, for brighter images with more vivid colors than previous models at screen sizes up to 600 inches. Both projectors can be placed on a stand or tabletop, or ceiling-mounted.

In addition to their HDMI inputs, the CP-WX8255 and CP-X8160 feature two computer inputs and a monitor out, three USB (Type A and Type B) inputs for use with a USB memory stick, mouse or wireless adapter, and an RJ-45 Ethernet jack for network connectivity. AV connections include component, S-Video and composite video inputs, three audio inputs and an audio out, and both models have 16 Watts of audio (two 8-Watt stereo speakers).

A unique feature of the projectors is their DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) Simulation Mode, which is ideal for viewing grayscale medical images, such as X-rays, for training and educational purposes.

The CP-WX8255 and CP-X8160’s networking capability allows them to be remotely controlled via a LAN (Local Area Network) connection. Hitachi’s exclusive PJMan Projector Management software gives users the ability to operate and monitor the projectors and receive diagnostic information from a remote location.

Both projectors offer a wealth of convenience and operational features. A Template function displays white or black lines to make writing on a whiteboard or blackboard easier. The PC-Less Presentation feature enables users to project images directly from a USB drive or other media, eliminating the need to connect a laptop or desktop computer. Each projector model will be equipped with an ultra-long-life hybrid filter that can last up to 20,000 hours without cleaning, saving significant maintenance time.