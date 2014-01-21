Datapath Expands Presence in the US, Acquires DY Nye

- Datapath Ltd, the UK-based provider of computer graphics, video capture and video wall display technology, will significantly expand its presence in the U.S. to support its North American customers and distribution partners.
- Datapath is acquiring the assets of DY Nye, its long time distribution partner, to form the basis of a new Datapath office in Philadelphia, PA. Datapath is expecting to expand the sales, support and operations functions to be able to serve most North American customers directly from its US base in the next few months.
- Datapath is continuing its model of indirect sales and a key objective of the new office is to support specialist and broad line AV distribution for Capture Cards and Multi Display Products, such as the popular x4 range.
- “We have worked together with the DY Nye team for many years. Their professionalism and customer focus will be a great asset to us and we are very pleased to welcome them to Datapath,” said Bjorn Krylander, CEO at Datapath. “This expansion and acquisition in the U.S. will provide us the platform for sales and operations growth we are expecting as a consequence of our significant investment in new product development."
- Dan Nye of DY Nye commented: “Datapath has continuously proven itself to be a five star organization, and to have the opportunity to become part of their success story is simply outstanding. We relish the prospect to contribute to the book of success that Datapath has already written and look forward to write the North America chapter.”
- As a direct consequence of Datapath’s investment in the U.S. market, a number of sales and technical support positions will become available in the next month.