The What: QSC has announced the new TSC-7t PoE Tabletop Touchscreen.

The What Else: The TSC-7t Tabletop Touchscreen can be used on any Q-SYS networked audio solution, including the new Core 110f. The TSC-7t functions as an elegant telephone dialer and can additionally be used to control a myriad of third-party devices prevalent in boardrooms and meeting rooms—via the Core (no additional control processor box required).