Matrox Mura MPX Powers Trenton Controller

Matrox Graphics' four-input/four-output Mura MPX board has been selected by Trenton Systems to power a small and easy-to-use video wall controller PC, which will be available through Synnex in the U.S.
- Integrators will now have access to a system that can capture up to four High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) video streams in full 1080p HD without dropping any frames or decimating pixel quality and both manage and control operations such as scaling, picture-in-picture, overlay, and content switching from the controller itself or through network devices such as laptops, desktops, tablets, or Crestron touch panels.
- The TVC4502 bundled video wall controller comes with easy-to-use video wall management software. Matrox also offers MuraControl for iPad, an optional and free application on the Apple AppStore, as well as a network-based or serial port-based telnet command interface available to authorized partners to drive a broad variety of commands from custom interfaces locally or remotely. Additionally, Matrox PowerDesk software suite enables advanced desktop management features such as Bezel Management and Edge Overlap, resulting in the seamless display of images spanning multiple monitors or screens.
- "We are excited to have our latest system powered by Mura MPX Series video wall controller boards as their high will levels of functionality and versatility will add tremendous value for AV integrators everywhere,” said Michael Bowling, president of Trenton Systems. “As a result, the TVC4502 has become a clear example of our desire to deliver to customers video wall solutions that are easily accessible and easy to use.”
- “Capturing, scaling, and displaying protected HD video content from cable and satellite set-top boxes, media players, Blu-ray Disc players, and computers is an area of tremendous demand,” said Helgi Sigurdsson, product manager, Matrox. “Whether the outputs feature our Edge-Overlap capabilities on projectors or use our hardware-synchronized quad HD outputs to drive new 4K x 2K displays, or whether this controller is just used to drive ultra-sleek, thin-bezel flat panels, we anticipate demand from all markets for this small video wall processor from Trenton Systems.”
- Matrox will show the contents of the bundle at booth #N1331 at InfoComm 2012, June 13-15 in Las Vegas.