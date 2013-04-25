UBM Tech Announces The Big Data Conference

- Healthcare is considered a key vertical to be analyzed at UBM Tech’s The Big Data Conference, an event designed to help both business and technology professionals capitalize on the boom in big data. The focus includes strategy (both business and technology), governance and operations, plus the latest in tools and technologies. The Big Data Conference is a global brand and its sister event, The Big Data Show, takes place annually in London each spring. The Big Data Conference will be held alongside Cloud Connect in Chicago's McCormick Place, October 21-23.
- "The big data movement represents an opportunity to identify correlations, connect new dots, and unlock unprecedented business opportunities," said Paige Pires de Almeida, general manager and conference co-chair of The Big Data Conference. "Through the examination of large enterprise case studies bringing the practical application of big data techniques to life, The Big Data Conference helps business and technology leaders capitalize on the big data opportunity to get ahead of the competition."
- The Big Data Conference, produced by UBM Tech, is partnering with Nemertes Research, the leading research-advisory and strategic-consulting firm specializing in analyzing and quantifying the business value of emerging technologies, to provide three days of comprehensive content for every technology, marketing seeking to benefit from the boom in data volume, variety and velocity. Attendees will learn about new business models and how to use big data to shape and determine the future of their businesses.
- The Big Data Conference is a critical event for marketing and other lines of business executives, technology executives including CIOs and CTOs, enterprise architects, and data warehousing professionals tasked with the responsibility of capitalizing on the big data opportunity.
- "Big Data is changing the way every organization operates," said Johna Till Johnson, president and founder, Nemertes Researchand Conference Co-Chair. "I am excited to partner with UBM Tech to bring The Big Data Conference to the U.S. and build a robust conference program."
- Spanning three days, the conference offers in-depth educational programs, workshops, case studies, demonstrations and real-world technology implementations. Topics addressed at the event include:
- * Large enterprise case studies in key verticals covered including manufacturing, retail, healthcare, financial services
- * The big picture: A lifecycle for big data management
- * Structuring the organization to take advantage of big data
- * Setting a big data strategy
- * Data visualization & interfaces
- * Domain-specific data types centered on people, money, time, and location
- * Hadoop and other big data platforms & architectures
- Advisory Board members include:
- * Johna Till Johnson , President & Founder, Nemertes Research and Conference Co-Chair, The Big Data Conference
- * Paige Pires de Almeida , GM & Conference Co-Chair, The Big Data Conference
- * Doug Henschen , Executive Editor, InformationWeek
- * John Burke , CIO and Principal Research Analyst, Nemertes Research
- * Andrew McAfee , Principal Research Scientist at the Center for Digital Business, MIT Sloan School of Management
- * Marc Seybold , CIO, SUNY Stonybrook
- * Ashok Joshi , Director, Berkeley DB Development, Oracle
- The event also features a demo pavilion showcasing companies at the forefront of big data tools and technologies.