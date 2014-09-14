Putting the Dazzle Back in the AV Display Equation

David Keene, Executive Editor

As much as we hear from experts year in and year out that “content is king”, that displays and other technical tools are just that–tools– at the end of the day so much of our industry rides on the introduction of new technology. To solve problems, to dazzle, to upsell. Yes, and more. And let’s be honest– shiny new display technology is the sexiest part of that.

Yes, we are technophiles and we love new technology. And what better way to express and share that interest and passion than by shouting out the latest display technology innovations (as we did in the special supplement on innovation in displays, in the August issue of Digital Signage magazine– access the digital edition here). There has never, in my experience, been a two-year period equal to the one we’re in now where there have been so many new developments. 4K, improved light sources for flat panels, HDR (high dynamic range), and more.

4K hardly needs an introduction unless you’ve been living under a rock– even if the technology is in the beginning stages in terms of market penetration for digital signage applications. Remember that 4K display i.e. 4K TV is being pushed by the big TV manufacturers, and that in itself will lead to significant crossover into the digital signage and retail worlds, as the TV side manufacturing math and economy of scale efficiencies, combined with the almost unlimited budgets of televised sports on the capture and distribution side, will bring 4K to the commercial AV world– ready or not.