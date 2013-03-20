San Francisco Hotel Adds Digital Magazine Library for iPad

Inn at the Presidio has introduced a new guest amenity that allows iPad users to read complimentary issues of popular lifestyle, fashion, and special interest magazines while staying at the Inn.



The Inn, recognized as a Fodor’s Top 100 Hotel, allows tech savvy guests a sophisticated new app that unlocks the magazines using geofencing technology.

The Inn at the Presidio is located in the Presidio of San Francisco, an urban national park site at the base of the Golden Gate Bridge. The Inn is surrounded by miles of hiking trails, scenic overlooks, and stunning vistas. After a day on the trail, guests can now enjoy their favorite magazine while relaxing by the Inn’s outdoor firepit.

“Foli is a win-win for us and our guests because we can leverage the technology that’s already in their hands and give them something else that improves their experience,” said Terry Haney, general manager of the Inn at the Presidio, of the premium magazine content that guests can browse at their leisure. says Haney of the premium magazine content that patrons can browse at their leisure.

Foli allows hotels to create a digital magazine rack, which guests can access from their iPads. They can download the free Foli iPad app from the Apple App store and have unlimited access to premium magazines (Traveler, Bon Appetit, GQ, Vanity Fair, Wired, etc.), in addition to Presidio trail maps and other hotel materials.

“Just about every one of our guests takes advantage of our complimentary Wi-Fi and almost everyone has an iPad,” said Haney. “Foli is a perfect addition to our hotel.”

Waterford Hotels and Inns, which manages Inn at the Presidio for the Presidio Trust, strives to bring innovative technologies to their hotels, as well as ways to enrich a visitor’s overall experience.

"Foli is a natural way to positively impact the guest experience without adding any complexity or operational issues,” said Michael Hraba, project manager with Waterford. “It was an easy decision.”