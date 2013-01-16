Symetrix Partners with World Representation for Middle East

In response to growing global demand, Symetrix has formed an expanded partnership with World Representation Inc. for direct-to-dealer sales in the Middle East.



Mark Ullrich, Symetrix’ International Sales Manager.

The arrangement was launched at InfoComm MEA in October. World Representation Inc. is partnering with Symetrix to facilitate sales and help distribute the entire range of Symetrix digital signal processors and control interfaces in the region

The new initiative will guarantee that AV integrators and other audio professionals in the Middle East will have ready and reliable access to the dynamic range of Symetrix high-end professional audio solutions, including SymNet Edge and Radius Dante network audio DSP, ARC-WEB browser-based control technology, and comprehensive teleconferencing DSP hardware and software.

“This is the next step in our steady growth worldwide,” said Mark Ullrich, international sales manager at Symetrix, who met with interested dealers and integrators at InfoComm MEA in Dubai. “From the numerous meetings I had at the show, it’s clear that there is a lot of excitement for Symetrix products in the Middle East, especially SymNet Edge and Radius Dante network audio DSP. The fact that the SymNet platform features the hugely popular Dante technology for networked audio, as well as a suite of conferencing solutions, all of which can be controlled from your iPhone via ARC-WEB, makes SymNet DSP hardware and software very appealing and competitive.”