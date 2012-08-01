Alpha Video Selected to Integrate HD Control Room

Alpha Video Sports & Entertainment Group has been selected to integrate an expanded and upgraded high-definition video replay control room at the University of Minnesota.

The new video replay control room will be located on the Press Level of TCF Bank Stadium, home of the University of Minnesota football team. The control room will provide content to the HD videoboards and televisions in that facility as well as Mariucci Arena (home of the men’s hockey team) and Williams Arena (home of the men’s and women’s basketball teams) via a new fiber optic network that will connect the facilities. The control room is fully equipped to support multiple, simultaneous events occurring in different venues. When completed, the University of Minnesota’s video replay control room will be one of the most sophisticated in the country. New digital editing, asset management and archival systems will also be provided as a part of the project.

The installation of the new video replay control room will be completed in time for the University of Minnesota Golden Gopher football team’s September 8th season opener vs. New Hampshire University.