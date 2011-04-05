LOUD Technologies Joins AVnu Alliance

Woodinville, WA--LOUD Technologies has joined the AVnu Alliance, where it will actively engage in setting standards and compliance programs for the pro audio community.

“As an industry, we owe it to our customers to simplify and standardize networked audio/video installations through the universal adoption of AVB,” said Mark Graham, LOUD’s CEO. “Through our AVnu partnership and thoughtful migration to AVB, LOUD will position our brands and our customers well for the next phase of growth in the install, AV and P.A. markets.”

“We developed U-Net to meet market need for a low latency, low per-node-cost networking protocol,” said Jeff Rocha, LOUD’s EAW business unit general manager and vice president. “And there’s no question that U-Net’s integrated bi-directional communication and digital audio transport native to many EAW products is of great value to our customers. As the AVB standard matures, we will eventually offer our customers the same functionality of U-Net, but with the added benefit of seamless integration across a wide range of components from other manufacturers.”

“Undoubtedly, networked audio/video systems and installations will be the next driver of growth in the worldwide install and AV markets," said Anthony Taylor, LOUD’s Martin Audio business unit general manager and vice president. "We look forward to the time when AVB evolves to provide the advantages currently provided by U-Net in an open architecture format.”