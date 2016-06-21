PSNI Hosts Next Generation of Leadership Program at InfoComm 2016



The NextGen Leadership Program in progress at InfoComm 2016

Professional Systems Network International (PSNI) affiliates completed the first NextGen Leadership Program for the AV industry at InfoComm 2016. NextGen Leadership, taught by third-party management consulting group Navigate Management Consulting, is a six-month comprehensive study of real-business practices, that are then applied to each individual’s own company and concludes with the completion of a corporate improvement project by each attendee.

Students taking the course were required to select their own capstone experience project that was of significant value to their company. A business case and cost-benefit analysis for their individual projects was prepared and presented to the class at InfoComm.

“The results were impressive,” said PSNI executive director, Chris Miller. “It was amazing to see what our principals and future leaders accomplished in just six months and what they plan to accomplish in the next year or so. The investment owners have made in their future leaders will ultimately profit the company many times over.”

“The leadership and management strategies covered in the Next Generation Leadership class have directly impacted my ability to lead and manage the merged operations teams of AVS and Sensory Technologies,” said Roger Mikels, director of technical operations at Sensory Technologies. “We are now operating as one team moving toward a common goal. Identifying and embracing my management style was key in having confidence in our acquisition plan and sticking to it when things got challenging.”

Twenty-seven senior managers from 13 affiliate companies successfully completed this course at InfoComm Show. Companies included are: Alpha Video, Spinitar, The AV Company, Neurilink, Vistacomm, Delta AV, Corys AV, Sensory Technologies, Avidex, Pro Sound, VCA, HB Communications, and Integrated Media Systems.

“The PSNI NextGen course concept was developed from a long-range planning initiative of PSNI and is the first of its kind in our industry,” Miller said. “The continued education of our PSNI affiliates further proves our commitment of excellence within our organization.”