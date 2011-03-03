RGB Spectrum Expands

Alameda, CA--In response to record-setting revenue in 2010, RGB Spectrum is expanding, adding new sales leadership and a new European headquarters.

According to RGB, 2010 saw fourth quarter and full year bookings, revenue, and profit all setting records for the company. Revenue growth for 2010 exceeded 35 percent.

On February 1, RGB Spectrum opened its new European headquarters in The Netherlands. This facility will provide sales, service, and logistics support for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.



"During the difficult economic times of the past three years, we invested heavily in R&D, marketing, and sales channel development," said RGB president and CEO, Bob Marcus. "These investments are beginning to show tremendous fruits. During 2010, RGB Spectrum launched a new decision support solution, MultiPoint KvM, for control rooms and other information rich environments where fast and accurate group decision-making is required. We also launched an entire new configurable switcher line, the Linx Prime, and a new multiviewer, the QuadView HDx/v. We further enhanced our codec and MediaWall lines with many new user-requested features.

"At the same time, we continue to expand our sales and marketing operations around the world significantly, allowing us to prepare for revenue and profit growth," Marcus added. "To that end, RGB Spectrum today proudly announces the hiring of Chris Wallace to the new position of director of sales for the western region, and the promotion of Tim DeLaere, to the new position of director of sales of the eastern region."

Mr. Wallace will be responsible for all sales operations in Western Canada, Hawaii, Alaska, and the western continental U.S. from Washington to North Dakota, south to New Mexico and west to California. He comes to RGB Spectrum with a track record of success in the AV business after roles at Black Diamond Video and Lexmark International. He will report to Tony Spica, Jr., RGB Spectrum's vice president of sales.

Mr. DeLaere's area of responsibility will include sales in Eastern Canada, Minnesota to Maine, south to Florida and west to Texas. He too reports to Mr. Spica.

In addition, RGB Spectrum has announced the creation of a new Asian Pacific headquarters in Shanghai, China. This will complement the company's current China headquarters in Beijing, China. The Shanghai office will be headed up by Bill Zhou, an industry veteran who comes to RGB from Evans Consoles. Mr Zhou is responsible for sales and service in the entire Asia Pacific region and reports to Denis Carle, director of international sales.