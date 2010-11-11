Wowza Selected by Streaming Media Services CDN

Wowza Media Systems, the unified media server company, has announced that vertically integrated Dutch content delivery network (CDN) Streaming Media Services has fully deployed Wowza Media Server 2 as its exclusive media server on its global network.

Enabled by Wowza Media Server 2, Streaming Media Services' customers can deliver high volumes of content reliably to any screen, such as the desktop, mobile, and the living room TV, including all popular media platforms like Flash, Silverlight, Apple iPhone/iPad/ iPod touch, Android devices, set-top boxes, and more.

"Wowza Media Server is an ideal platform for building a future-proof content delivery network," said Micha Koopmans, CEO and co-founder of Streaming Media Services. "Having enjoyed a long and rewarding relationship with Wowza in the past gave me total confidence in their server software. I know from experience how closely Wowza works with users to create innovative solutions that stay ahead of the rapidly changing streaming media landscape."

Streaming Media Services is a full-service streaming provider with worldwide reach. Among its customers are numerous name-brand corporations and Dutch government organizations. In addition to relying on Wowza Media Server infrastructure for traditional CDN services, Streaming Media Services also uses Wowza software for other services including video chat and recording. The company also provides a full suite of Wowza-focused consulting and custom development services.

Streaming Media Services is a qualified Wowza Streaming Partner — a designation reserved for select providers who have achieved a specified level of deployment, demonstrated expertise in operating Wowza server-based services, and delivered excellent customer satisfaction.

"Streaming Media Services is a pragmatic service provider that makes innovative use of Wowza Media Server's full range of functionality," said Dave Stubenvoll, Wowza CEO and co-founder. "We have enjoyed a long-standing relationship with the company's founders, who have time and again demonstrated the superior technical expertise and customer orientation that we value in a Wowza partner."

Wowza Media Server 2 is a high-performance video engine that unifies delivery of live and on-demand H.264 video or AAC/MP3 audio streams to multiple clients and devices, eliminating the need for specialized, client-specific servers and encoders. Winner of two top awards in this month's Streaming Media European Readers' Choice competition, Wowza Media Server 2 makes it easy and affordable to deliver audio and video content over IP networks, either public or private, to desktop/laptop computers (Web TV), mobile phones/tablets (mobile TV), or IP set-top boxes (IPTV).

