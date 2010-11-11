NEC Forges Alliance with Hiperwall

NEC Display Solutions of America, a provider of commercial LCD display and projector solutions, has formed a partnership with Hiperwall for software that "allows video walls to go far beyond 1080p," NEC says.

A 3x3 NEC video wall with Hiperwall technology can be seen in NEC Booth No. 401 at Customer Engagement Technology World at the Javits Convention Center in New York on November 10-11.

An innovator of video wall technology, Hiperwall lets users resize and relocate multiple simultaneous content objects anywhere on a video wall, within a single monitor or across multiple displays - similar to moving and resizing windows on the desktop of a personal computer. Hiperwall also provides advanced capabilities like zoom, rotation, shading, transparency, and scheduling, enabling users to display content with increased flexibility and effectiveness.



Hiperwall technology, combined with NEC’s NET-SBC-01/02/03 internal computers, and NEC’s MultiSync X462UN and P Series displays, are designed for video wall configurations in professional digital signage environments, including lobbies, public venues, retail stores, transportation facilities and broadcasting.

“Our market-leading, professional-grade displays form some of the most beautiful video canvases in the world,” said Ashley Flaska, vice president of marketing for NEC Display. “Pairing our X Series displays with Hiperwall technology makes for a very powerful combination that many of our corporate, retail and higher-education customers will appreciate.”

The X462UN’s ultra-narrow bezel allows for a screen-to-screen distance between two neighboring X462UN displays of only 7.3 millimeters. Hiperwall combined with the X462UN allows for video walls of any size. The barely discernable transition gap between displays ensures a homogenous picture across the matrix.

“We’re excited to combine our market-leading video wall technology with NEC’s innovative display walls,” said Hiperwall CEO Jeff Greenberg. “The market for video walls is growing rapidly, and the NEC/Hiperwall partnership will help fuel this growth by making video walls simpler, more powerful, more scalable and more affordable then ever.”

The key breakthrough of the Hiperwall system is a distributed software architecture that applies classical parallel processing techniques to overcome the performance limitations typically associated with the display of large or numerous items on multiple display devices. The result is a high-performance, high-resolution visualization system that provides high scalability without requiring the need for any specialized hardware infrastructure. This results in multiple technical and business advantages.