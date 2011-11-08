Chief Offers Classroom Acoustics Course

Minneapolis, MN--Chief's Certified Partner Program now offers a new training course focused on acoustics in the classroom.

Titled “Classroom Audio: A Study of Acoustic Barriers to Learning,” the course explores how the acoustics of a learning environment play a critical role in how well a student can learn. Topics addressed include the issues surrounding acoustic barriers, the standards in place to measure them, and how the barriers affect students.

The course is accredited by both the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and InfoComm.

For participants interested in AIA credit, the training is available online in partnership with Hanley Wood University. To learn more about the session, worth 1 AIA LU, and to sign up, go to hanleywooduniversity.com. (Registration is available under the “Get Started” section on the left.)

To receive InfoComm continuing education units, the course should be completed through Chief’s Certified Partner Program website. Upon competition, participants receive 1 CTS RU.

In-person learning opportunities are also available. To arrange a session, contact your regional sales manager. (Session is worth 1.5 CTS RU, 1 AIA LU.)

This is the second AIA course in the Chief Certified Partner Program. Chief also offers “Mounting Solutions for Flat Screens and AV Equipment,” training focused on how to successfully incorporate mounting solutions into architectural designs.

“At Chief, our main goal is to help you improve the environment of a room,” said Douglas Bauernschmidt, Chief’s instructional design manager. “Through the Certified Partner Program, Chief offers an extension library of educational resources to help you accomplish this. Courses in the program review Chief products and the benefits of using them, provide tips and tricks for achieving the perfect installation, share case studies of successful projects, and much more. The program gives you a better understanding of your space and how you can enhance it.”