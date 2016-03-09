Proxima Selects Midwest Rep Firm Ocom Sales

Proxima Displays has appointed OCOM Sales to represent Proxima’s line of projectors in NE, IA, KS, and MO.

“We chose OCOM Sales based on the excellent reputation, projector knowledge, and customer service they provide their dealers and integrators,” said Sam Malik, president of Proxima Displays. “Our goal is to be a complete solutions provider. We can meet our goals by partnering with experienced Rep Firms who understand how to match the right projector to meet the customer’s expectation. We are excited that OCOM Sales has added Proxima Displays to their line of products.”