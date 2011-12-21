PSA Introduces Business Solutions

Westminster, CO--PSA Security Network (PSA) has introduced PSA Business Solutions, a suite of value-added resources for security professionals.

"We are excited to provide solutions for our integrators that allow them access to professional, state-of-the-art programs that can be tailored to their businesses, thus enhancing their business models, reducing their operating costs, and keeping them competitive in the marketplace," said Bill Bozeman, president and CEO of PSA Security Network.

PSA Business Solutions include valuable programs, all of which provide resources and services that physical security professionals can access, ranging range from discounted office and business supplies, to beneficial software and website applications, to programs owner and customer businesses can implement for their own company and staff.

"PSA offers Business Solutions because we truly want to be a valued partner in the physical security industry," said Krista Ferndelli, marketing coordinator and Business Solutions program point person. "We want to be looked at as a source of helpful information and tools, not just a distributor of cameras and card readers-though we are committed to continuing to do that affordably, too."

Each PSA Business Solution program can be easily implemented and provides a professional expert contact so both integrators and customers are consistently informed and supported.

For further information on these programs, or to schedule a webinar demonstration, visit buyPSA.com/Solutions or call 303-450-3461.