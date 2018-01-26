Projection Mapping is a Centerpiece of ISE 2018

The World Masters of Projection Mapping screenings are now underway in the centre of Amsterdam and can be viewed each day leading up to and during ISE 2018.

Janus van den Eijnden

The World Masters of Projection Mapping sees five leading international video artists participating in a three-week display of 3D video projection onto the EYE Filmmuseum façade and onto a water screen during its final week.

The event is a joint venture initiative from Amsterdam Light Festival, Integrated Systems Events and RAI Amsterdam. World Masters of Projection Mapping climaxes on 8 February when judging takes place on site. This is followed by an Awards Showcase to be held at the RAI Amsterdam on 9 February, the last day of ISE 2018.

Mike Blackman, ISE’s managing director, commented: “This project has come to life in spectacular fashion. The results can be seen each day in Amsterdam in the morning and evening. It involves leading artists, manufacturers and solution providers combining to create something very special.”

The shape of the multi-faceted museum, with no regular surfaces and the close proximity of water from the IJ, created a unique set of technical and production challenges for the artists. To make projection possible, 12 Panasonic projectors are positioned all around the building and on pontoons moored in the river for the water screen.

Amsterdam Light Festival creative director and jury chair Lennart Booij commented: “The quality of the entries is high and the jury is enthusiastic about the final selection of national and international artists. These conceptual and cinematographic works enable us to deepen the scope and the artistic quality of projection mapping.”

The Finalists

• Geert Mul: For over 25 years Mul has been exploring the possibilities of poetry in the language of new (data-based) media. Mul’s practice engages the broader public through audio visual performances and commissioned artworks in public spaces.

• Alida Dors and Manuel Rodrigues: Alida Dors is the artistic director of dance company BackBone. Manuel Rodrigues creates audiovisual installations. He approaches light and video as a choreographer. In his work image and sound are inextricably connected.

• Telcosystems (Gideon Kiers, David Kiers and Lucas van der Velden): The trio research the relationship between the behaviour of programmed numerical logic and the human perception of this behaviour. This leads to the creation of immersive audio visual installations which are shown through various media and live performances.

• Florian and Michael Quistrebert: The duo create ‘optical canvasses’ and video showing angular patterns in which symmetry and reflections are recurring themes. Using a variety of material and techniques they seek to reinvent modernism, futurism and optical art.

• Eder Santos: Santos, a pioneer of multimedia art in Brazil, is recognised worldwide for developing hybrid projects that mix visual arts, cinema, theatre, video, and new media.

On each consecutive day leading up to the final the work of one of the artists will be showcased from 07:00-09:00 and 17:00-23:00 onto the EYE Filmmuseum.

Technical project manager Rembrandt Boswijk from Indyvideo coordinated the services of a range of manufacturers and suppliers to produce the early morning and evening displays. Technical partners are Panasonic (projectors); Disguise (media servers); Alcons Audio (audio) and Lightware (transmission). Creative partners are BeamSystems, (installation and integration) and EYE Filmmuseum.

The video displays will be accompanied by audio through radio frequency FM 88.4 on 8 and 9 February via audio sets available on the quaysides adjacent to the EYE Filmmuseum and near Central Station. Canal boat cruises are also available, leaving from the RAI Harbour during ISE 2018.

World Masters of Projection Mapping Schedule and Timings

• Art Displays: 14 January – 9 February. 07:00-09:00 and 17:00-23:00 each day

• Competition Judging: 8 February – Start 19:45 – EYE Filmmuseum

• Awards Showcase: 9 February – Start 12:30 – RAI Amsterdam, ISE 2018, Forum

• Replay: 9 February – Start 19:45 – EYE Filmmuseum

Technology Partners.