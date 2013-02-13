Total 3D Immerses Dental Patients in Video

A trip to the dentist becomes more like taking in a 3D movie with the Cinema ProMED System, powered by the Carl Zeiss cinemizer OLED multimedia video glasses. The new system was launched across the United States and Canada by Total 3D Solutions, the North American distribution partner for the Carl Zeiss Group.

In the Cinema ProMED System, Total 3D Solutions has created a turnkey offering for the dental market, enabling a completely immersive 2D or 3D video experience for patients in the dental chair.

As much as 15 percent of Americans avoid going to the dentist because of fear and anxiety (Colgate). The Cinema ProMED System helps reduce anxiety by visually removing patients from the clinical surroundings and fully immersing them in a video experience.

"Cinema ProMED allows my patients to relax and be comfortable, which makes my job as a dentist much easier," said Thane I. Ostroth, DDS, of Royal Oak, Michigan. "I figured that the kids would like it, but one surprise is how many older patients really enjoy using it. The relaxing 3D videos seem to resonate well, and they can easily adjust the focus, since most of them wear glasses. The cinemizer OLED is so small and lightweight that it isn't an inconvenience at all. So it's really been a win-win for me and my patients."

The cinemizer OLED features a high-contrast display, lightweight design for easy set up and positioning, and personalized diopter settings to adjust focus. Patients can watch an assortment of 2D or 3D video content that may include movies, TV shows, video games, informational programs provided by the dentist, or the patient can select their own favorites from an iPad, iPhone, or iPod Touch simply by plugging their own device into the cinemizer OLED. It can also be easily connected to a PC, Mac, handheld touch device, Blu-ray player, or standard DVD player. Total 3D Solutions supplies a list of suggested video content, offers free 3D relaxation videos, and supplies a free 30-day subscription to Netflix with the Cinema ProMED System.

"The Cinema ProMED System improves dental procedures for both the patient and the dentist," said Dave Hodgson, principal of Total 3D Solutions. "The entertainment and distraction offered by the Cinema ProMED System quickly take the patient's mind away from the stressful sights and sounds of the dentist office and virtually transport them to a place that is more calm and peaceful."

The Cinema ProMED System, powered by the Carl Zeiss cinemizer OLED, comes with integrated Sony over-ear headphones that are easy to sanitize between patients, an Apple connector kit, and an optional fourth-generation iPod Touch device for playing digital video. Total 3D Solutions also packages the glasses with a charger, carrying and storage case, in-office promotional materials, and staff training. Total 3D Solutions offers full service and support to dealers and customers in North America.