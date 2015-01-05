Primeview USA Names Emerald Communications as Rep

Primeview USA, a leader in advanced display solutions, has added Emerald Communications to its growing sales team.

Emerald Communications will assist in expanding Primeview’s presence in the Command and Control, Broadcast and Higher-Ed markets. The Emerald team will focus on the southeastern region: Florida, Carolinas, Tennessee, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi.

“We have a long standing history of working with Command and Control Rooms, and we are looking forward to expanding our channels and line-up card. With Primeview’s high quality of industrially reliable 4K and video wall displays, we can now offer our customers a complete package solution," said Mark Robison, President of Emerald Communications.

“Mark and his team have a strong background in AV integration and provide the market with decades of audio and video experience. Primeview welcomes the new addition to our sales force and we look forward to working with them," said Chanan Averbuch, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Primeview USA. "We are confident that the staff at Emerald Communications will help Primeview achieve our goal of introducing many more partners and their customers to the possibilities of enhancing their customer’s visual experience with an ultra-reliable solution.”