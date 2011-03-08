LG Extended Service Plans

- LG Electronics USA has announced a new service program that will provide commercial customers with extended service contracts and on-premise field support services (through guaranteed restore options) for all LG commercial flat panel displays, media players and other ancillary LG equipment.
- The "LG Service Advantage Program" will offer a unique groundbreaking service solution for a variety of commercial markets including hospitality, digital signage and health care.
- LG Service Advantage Program will provide business-to-business customers with a turnkey service solution incorporating multiple options during the LG manufacturer's warranty including:
- De-installation of units requiring service; o Reinstallation of operable units; o Shipping and logistics coordination; and o Product restoration services within 24, 48 or 72 hours.
- In addition to supporting these warranties and product restoration options, the program covers repairs in the event of mechanical breakdown after the expiration of LG's manufacturer's warranty. Through the LG Service Advantage Program customers will have support and customer service available 24/7, 364 days a year.
- "LG's new program streamlines the service process and provides our customers with even more valuable warranty and support options not typically found in the commercial display industry," said Jeff Dowell, vice president, Commercial Displays, LG Electronics USA. "By providing enhanced service levels such as installation and next business day product restoration services we are cementing our place in the industry as a leading solutions provider that's as innovative as we are supportive of our customers."
- For more information about the LG Service Advantage Program: http://www.lgsolutions.com/solutions
