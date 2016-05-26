PreSonus' Presence XT Editor Enhances Sound Design in Studio One 3

PreSonus has released Presence XT Editor, an add-on for Studio One that enables quick creation of sound programs.

A Presence XT Program (or Preset in Studio One) is made of a set of samples organized in zones and layers. Normally, parameter changes on the Presence XT main page affect all sample zones at the same time. With Presence XT Editor, all sound parameters are available per zone, layer, or program, so parameters can be adjusted individually for every sample and on all three levels to create subtle or dramatic changes.

Users can start by simply dragging and dropping in raw samples that are then automatically mapped across the keyboard. Alternatively, users can drag, drop, and modify Kontakt, Giga, or EXS programs.

Flexible layer parameters allow users to define variations, articulations, and key switches with just a few clicks. They can stack samples as velocity layers for dynamic sound-changes; define round-robin variations for retriggering; and assign layer variations to keys for fast switching between articulations. Up to eight assignable knobs and eight assignable buttons can be named and used as performance controls.

Presence XT Editor’s scripting engine enables sound designers to add realism with manual or automated sound-shaping and sample-playback variations. The scripting engine uses JavaScript and provides a range of possibilities, from basic legato to realistic re-creations of organ percussion and guitar fret noise, without forcing users to learn a custom scripting language. For users new to sound design, a handy reference guide is also provided.

Once satisfied, designers can export a compact Sampler file containing all samples, mappings, scripts, and settings. These files can easily be shared with other Studio One users via services such as DropBox or PreSonus Exchange and can be exported with or without password protection, granting the designer control over who can further edit the Sampler file.

Released concurrently with the Studio One version 3.2.2 update, free for Studio One 3 users, the Presence XT Editor Add-on is now available for around $80 USD. Studio One users can purchase this and other Add-ons from within the Studio One browser or online http://shop.presonus.com.