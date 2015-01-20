PreSonus Names Wilkins to Sales for WorxAudio

PreSonus has hired Blaine Wilkins as Inside Sales Coordinator for the company’s WorxAudio division. In his new position, Wilkins be responsible for taking pre-sales calls from prospective customers, providing product information and comparative data as requested, and providing support for the company’s authorized dealers, such as handling product questions, order information, and processing credit returns/advanced replacements.
Blaine Wilkins
Wilkins will support WorxAudio sales representatives with their technical queries, order information, training materials, and answer inbound emails from end users, sales representatives, and dealers. He will also review all purchase orders for accuracy, ensuring that proper rigging and accessories are on order.
- Wilkins’s background makes him ideally suited for his new position. He served as an Audio Engineer for Advanced Audio & Stage Lighting of Denham Springs, LA, a design / build firm active in the AV installation market. In this capacity, Wilkins was directly involved in the design, integration, programming, and installation of corporate and large scale church audio, visual, and lighting systems. He also served as the Technical Director for Parkview Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, LA. There, he managed the church’s AV team, served as both the FOH engineer and stage manager, and also handled campus technical support.
- “As our WorxAudio division is a premiere manufacturer of high end loudspeaker systems for a wide range of sound reinforcement applications, PreSonus is committed to providing the very best customer service and sales support,” said PreSonus VP of Sales Rick Naqvi. "In his new role as Inside Sales Coordinator for WorxAudio, Blaine has a very hands-on role when it comes to these responsibilities and I am confident he will be a valuable addition to our company’s efforts. All of us at WorxAudio and PreSonus are pleased to have him onboard.”