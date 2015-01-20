PreSonus Names Wilkins to Sales for WorxAudio

PreSonus has hired Blaine Wilkins as Inside Sales Coordinator for the company’s WorxAudio division. In his new position, Wilkins be responsible for taking pre-sales calls from prospective customers, providing product information and comparative data as requested, and providing support for the company’s authorized dealers, such as handling product questions, order information, and processing credit returns/advanced replacements.

Blaine Wilkins

Wilkins will support WorxAudio sales representatives with their technical queries, order information, training materials, and answer inbound emails from end users, sales representatives, and dealers. He will also review all purchase orders for accuracy, ensuring that proper rigging and accessories are on order.