NAV Uses ViewPoint in Tropicana Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV––North American Video (NAV) was recently tasked with the responsibility of replacing and expanding the existing surveillance system as part of the all-new Tropicana Las Vegas’ complete transformation.

According to systems specialist Daniel Jackson, who oversaw the project for NAV, “The overall project was actually accomplished in three phases. First, we replaced an old Burle matrix (512x32) with a new preconfigured Honeywell Maxopronet (738x64) system that allowed for more camera inputs and functionality than the previous matrix. Additionally, the system went from coax to UTP which offered significantly enhanced capability.”

For the second phase of the project, Jackson and his team provided a high definition camera system using Honeywell’s latest IP camera technology. The system for Tropicana, which was installed by the resort’s in-house staff, was connected to an expanded and redesigned supported network provided by NAV.

“We replaced all the head end equipment and all the cameras for Tropicana’s newly expanded and transformed spaces, which included most of the hotel, Nikki Beach Club, Club Nikki, and the Tropicana pool," Jackson said. “In addition, the entire existing surveillance room was demo’ed and a new console system was installed in a completely different location. We removed the existing VCRs and installed a Honeywell Enterprise Network Video Recording system. We also cleaned up all of the wiring and installed a wire management system for future ease of use.”

A significant part of the surveillance room upgrade included ViewPoint technical furniture from Middle Atlantic Products.

“Tropicana Las Vegas’ surveillance staff is extremely happy with the furniture layout," Jackson said. "In addition to the upgraded furniture, they’ve replaced every LCD monitor, something that involves a substantial change in terms of space, which hasn’t been a problem for them.

“The furniture is functional, ergonomic, and highly adaptable in terms of viewing angles. The surveillance crew is absolutely ecstatic about ViewPoint. It’s solid and looks fantastic. Best of all, ViewPoint gets the job done within budget, and the company as a whole supports us, meets deadlines, and works with us in terms of helping us design the rooms. That’s really the crux behind the NAV/Middle Atlantic relationship.”